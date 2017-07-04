More Politics News

July 04, 2017 2:30 PM

Bond set at $50 million for double murder suspect in Ohio

The Associated Press
PARMA, Ohio

A municipal court judge in suburban Cleveland has set bond at $50 million for a man police say killed his prison pen-pal and her boyfriend weeks after being released.

Parma police say 42-year-old Thomas Knuff stabbed Regina Capobianco and John Mann to death in May. Officials say they found the decomposed bodies of the two in June, after Capobianco was reported missing by her sister.

Municipal Court Judge Deanna O'Donnell on Monday set the bond at $25 million for each murder charge, plus a $10,000 bond for a charge of breaking and entering into a hair salon. Knuff answered her questions politely. She advised him he could have an attorney appointed for him.

Police say he committed more crimes around the area after he was released from prison in April.

