Mexico's former Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte arrives to a court to attend a hearing in Guatemala City, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Duarte, who was captured in Guatemala on March 2017, faces possible extradition. Moises Castillo AP Photo
July 04, 2017 1:33 PM

Ex-Mexican governor accepts extradition from Guatemala

The Associated Press
GUATEMALA CITY

A former Mexican governor captured in Guatemala has agreed to his extradition for a second time in two weeks, but it was not immediately clear how soon that could happen.

Javier Duarte was captured in April, six months after resigning as governor of Veracruz.

The two hearings covered distinct charges he faces in Mexico, including allegations of embezzlement and ties to organized crime.

Duarte said Tuesday he did not commit those crimes and would return to Mexico to clear his name.

Duarte's lawyer, Carlos Vasquez, said Tuesday that the Mexican government had not proven that his client was the leader of a criminal enterprise.

Duarte's time as governor of the Gulf state was marked by drug violence, growing state debt and the murder of journalists.

