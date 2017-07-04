More Politics News

July 04, 2017 12:08 PM

Calley starts new effort to make Legislature part-time

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is starting a new effort to make Michigan's Legislature part-time.

The Detroit News reports (http://detne.ws/2tMY8C6 ) Calley's Clean Michigan Committee announced Monday it submitted a new petition with revised language to the Secretary of State.

The new petition would generally require lawmakers to finish the regular legislative session by April 15 each year. The previous version sought to limit the regular session to 90 consecutive days.

In a statement, Calley says his group has learned about legal strategy opponents plan to use try to defeat the effort. The Portland Republican says the group decided "to take every step to ensure voters have their say on this important reform."

The Clean Michigan Committee had struggled to get the Board of State Canvassers to approve the original petition language.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos