Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, views the Famine Memorial statues in Dublin, after meeting with Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, Tuesday July 4, 2017. The Canadian PM has several other engagements in Dublin including a meeting with President Michael D. Higgins, and a state dinner hosted by the Taoiseach.
Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, views the Famine Memorial statues in Dublin, after meeting with Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, Tuesday July 4, 2017. The Canadian PM has several other engagements in Dublin including a meeting with President Michael D. Higgins, and a state dinner hosted by the Taoiseach. PA via AP Niall Carson
Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, views the Famine Memorial statues in Dublin, after meeting with Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, Tuesday July 4, 2017. The Canadian PM has several other engagements in Dublin including a meeting with President Michael D. Higgins, and a state dinner hosted by the Taoiseach. PA via AP Niall Carson

More Politics News

July 04, 2017 12:06 PM

Trudeau: Trump, Brexit mean new chances for Canada, Ireland

The Associated Press
LONDON

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country and Ireland should seize the opportunity to be open and progressive as their big neighbors, the U.S. and Britain, turn inward.

Trudeau says Canada and Ireland should present themselves as "open to the world in a positive, progressive way" at a time when "our significant allies and trading partners ...are turning inward, or at least turning in a different direction."

Trudeau spoke Tuesday after meeting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin. Both leaders face tricky times with their neighbors — the U.S. under President Donald Trump and the U.K. as it leaves the European Union.

Varadkar said "more and more people will want to come to Ireland" because of Brexit. Dublin hopes to lure financial institutions from London after Britain quits the bloc.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos