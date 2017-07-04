Trudeau: Trump, Brexit mean new chances for Canada, Ireland

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, speaks to the media as Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar looks on at Farmleigh House Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Dublin.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, right, shows off his Canadian themed socks during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, at Farmleigh House in Dublin Tuesday July 4, 2017. The Canadian PM has several other engagements in Dublin including a meeting with President Michael D. Higgins, a business lunch and a visit to see the Famine memorial statues in the city centre before a state dinner hosted by the Taoiseach.
PA via AP
Niall Carson
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, shakes hands with Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, during a press conference at Farmleigh House in Dublin Tuesday July 4, 2017. The Canadian PM has several other engagements in Dublin including a meeting with President Michael D. Higgins, a business lunch and a visit to see the Famine memorial statues in the city centre before a state dinner hosted by the Taoiseach.
PA via AP
Niall Carson
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tours the Famine Sculptures Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Dublin, Ireland, en route to the G-20 summit in Germany.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, views the Famine memorial statues in Dublin, after meeting with Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, Tuesday July 4, 2017. The Canadian PM has several other engagements in Dublin including a meeting with President Michael D. Higgins, and a state dinner hosted by the Taoiseach.
PA via AP
Niall Carson
Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, views the Famine Memorial statues in Dublin, after meeting with Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, Tuesday July 4, 2017. The Canadian PM has several other engagements in Dublin including a meeting with President Michael D. Higgins, and a state dinner hosted by the Taoiseach.
PA via AP
Niall Carson
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar exchange gifts during their meeting at Farmleigh House Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Dublin.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, meet with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, left, at Farmleigh House Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Dublin.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ryan Remiorz
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, watched by Dublin GAA footballer Ciaran Kilkenny, centre, tries out a Hurling stick in the grounds of Farmleigh House in Dublin, after holding a press conference with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, 2nd right, Tuesday July 4, 2017. The Canadian PM has several other engagements in Dublin including a meeting with President Michael D. Higgins, a business lunch and a visit to see the Famine memorial statues in the city centre before a state dinner hosted by the Taoiseach.
PA via AP
Niall Carson
Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, right, gives Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, an Irish themed rugby shirt during a press conference at Farmleigh House in Dublin Tuesday July 4, 2017. The Canadian PM has several other engagements in Dublin including a meeting with President Michael D. Higgins, a business lunch and a visit to see the Famine memorial statues in the city centre before a state dinner hosted by the Taoiseach.
PA via AP
Niall Carson
Comments