More Politics News

July 04, 2017 11:49 AM

California judges can refuse to cut 3-strike sentences

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The California Supreme Court has ruled that judges have broad authority in refusing to lighten the sentences of "three-strike" inmates, despite recent ballot measures aimed at reducing the state's prison population.

In a 4-3 decision on Monday, the high court said judges may freely decline to trim sentences for inmates who qualify for reductions under a 2012 ballot measure intended to reform the three-strikes sentencing law.

Proposition 36 allowed inmates to obtain reductions if their third strike was not serious or violent.

The Los Angeles Times says (http://lat.ms/2uGy8ET) the ruling came in appeals filed by David Valencia and Clifford Chaney, who were both eligible for reduced terms under Prop. 36.

A county judge refused to reduce Valencia's sentence, calling him a risk to public safety.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos