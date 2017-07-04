California judges can refuse to cut 3-strike sentences

The California Supreme Court has ruled that judges have broad authority in refusing to lighten the sentences of "three-strike" inmates, despite recent ballot measures aimed at reducing the state's prison population.
In a 4-3 decision on Monday, the high court said judges may freely decline to trim sentences for inmates who qualify for reductions under a 2012 ballot measure intended to reform the three-strikes sentencing law.
Proposition 36 allowed inmates to obtain reductions if their third strike was not serious or violent.
The Los Angeles Times says (http://lat.ms/2uGy8ET) the ruling came in appeals filed by David Valencia and Clifford Chaney, who were both eligible for reduced terms under Prop. 36.
A county judge refused to reduce Valencia's sentence, calling him a risk to public safety.
Comments