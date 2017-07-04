Venezuela names loyalist sanctioned by US to key legal post

Bolivarian National Police carry a demonstrator on their motorcycle after they detained him during protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Demonstrators are taking the the streets after three months of continued protests that has seen the country's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega barred from leaving the country and her bank accounts frozen, by the Supreme Court following her mounting criticisms of President Nicolas Maduro. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo