Poland moves toward extraditing US man in Nazi case

FILE - In this May 2014 file photo, Michael Karkoc works in his yard in Minneapolis. Poland's special prosecutors said they have taken steps toward seeking the extradition from the U.S. of Karkoc they accuse of participating in a World War II massacre. The Associated Press had previously identified the man as Karkoc, an ex-commander in an SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians, including women and children, during the war. Star Tribune via AP, File Richard Sennott