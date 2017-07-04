FILE - In this May 2014 file photo, Michael Karkoc works in his yard in Minneapolis. Poland's special prosecutors said they have taken steps toward seeking the extradition from the U.S. of Karkoc they accuse of participating in a World War II massacre. The Associated Press had previously identified the man as Karkoc, an ex-commander in an SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians, including women and children, during the war.
July 04, 2017 12:16 PM

Poland moves toward extraditing US man in Nazi case

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's special prosecutors say they have taken steps toward seeking the extradition from the U.S. of a Minnesota man they accuse of participating in a World War II massacre.

The Associated Press had previously identified the man as 98-year-old Michael Karkoc, an ex-commander in an SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians —including women and children— during the war.

The National Remembrance Institute said Tuesday the request was forwarded to Poland's Embassy in Washington last month for handing over to U.S. justice authorities.

The motion's status could not be immediately confirmed as the embassy was closed for the July 4 U.S. holiday.

Karkoc's family denies he was involved in any war crimes.

