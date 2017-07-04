Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, racts next to Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, right, as they pose for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, racts next to Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, right, as they pose for a group picture during a new round of the conference on Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Friday, June 30, 2017. Keystone via AP Jean-Christophe Bott
July 04, 2017 9:17 AM

Turkish minister: Troops won't leave Cyprus under peace deal

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

Turkey's foreign minister says Turkish soldiers will remain on Cyprus under any agreement to reunify the ethnically divided island.

Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey won't accept a peace accord that would mandate the withdrawal of all of its troops from Cyprus — a key demand by Greece and internationally recognized Greek Cypriots.

He told reporters after a morning round of talks at a Swiss resort Tuesday that anyone "dreaming" of removing all Turkish troops from the island has "to wake up."

Cavusoglu says abolishing military intervention rights in an envisioned federal Cyprus is a "non-starter" for Turkey and the nation's breakaway Turkish Cypriots.

Cyprus has kept more than 35,000 troops on Cyprus since 1974, when it invaded in the wake of a coup mounted by supporters of union with Greece.

