AP Photos: 8 US presidential visitors in Poland

FILE - In this Dec. 31,1977, file picture, President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter wave goodbye before their departure from Warsaw, Poland, first stop of their trip through seven countries. When President Donald Trump arrives in Warsaw, on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, with his wife Melania, he will be the eight U.S. president to visit Poland, a Central European nation that peacefully shed Moscow's dominance in 1989, joined NATO in 1999 and the European Union in 2004, and which is one of the staunchest U.S. allies in Europe. AP Photo, File)