Police, fire heroics prompt anti-austerity push in Britain

A Saturday July 1, 2017 photo of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, centre in white jacket, being mobbed by the crowd after addressing an anti-austerity rally in Parliament Square, London, following a march through the city as part of an anti-austerity protest. Corbyn made emergency services the focus of the march on Parliament Saturday when demonstrators called for an end to the 1 percent cap on pay increases for public employees. With the inflation rate now at 2.9 percent, the cap means the spending power of government workers is shrinking. PA via AP Yui Mok