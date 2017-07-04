More Politics News

July 04, 2017 4:02 AM

Military planes celebrate July 4 again with coastal flyover

The Associated Press
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

Military planes will again fly from north to south along the South Carolina cost to help celebrate Independence Day.

The Salute from the Shore is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. near North Myrtle Beach.

F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base will fly over first, quickly followed by a C-17 from Charleston Air Force Base.

The planes will head southwest along the coastline. The F-16s should be over Hilton Head Island by 1:31 p.m., with the C-17 lumbering behind several minutes later.

This is the eighth year for the salute. The fuel for the planes is paid for through donations.

Organizers encourage people on and near the beach to wear red, white and, blue, make signs and take pictures and videos to share on the event's website.

