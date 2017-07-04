Turkish party takes contested referendum to European court

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, center, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, applauds carnation-throwing people as he walks with thousands of supporters on the 19th day of his 425-kilometer

265-mile) " march for justice " in Kocaeli, Turkey, Monday, July 3, 2017. Kilicdaroglu and supporters are marching from the capital Ankara to an Istanbul prison to protest the conviction of one of his party's lawmakers.