Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, listens during the overtime session at the state Capitol, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff.
July 04, 2017 1:15 AM

Illinois Senate votes scheduled; Gov. Rauner vows to veto

By JOHN O'CONNOR AP Political Writer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Another financial showdown is set for Tuesday between Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the General Assembly.

The Senate has scheduled votes on a $5 billion increase in the income tax and a $36 billion spending plan approved overwhelmingly by the House on Sunday night.

Approval by the Senate would send the measures to the Republican governor. He's already promised to veto them.

Rauner has withheld support for a budget deal for two years in Illinois until he gets "structural" changes to boost business and relieve property-taxpayers.

The Senate's vote would be to concur with House changes to the legislation. But an OK would require a three-fifths majority vote of 36 senators.

A version of the budget that the Senate endorsed in May got 32 votes.

