Interpol President, Meng Hongwei, delivers his opening address at the Interpol World congress on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Singapore.
Interpol President, Meng Hongwei, delivers his opening address at the Interpol World congress on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Singapore. Wong Maye-E AP Photo
Interpol President, Meng Hongwei, delivers his opening address at the Interpol World congress on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Singapore. Wong Maye-E AP Photo

More Politics News

July 04, 2017 12:17 AM

Interpol president calls for unity in facing cyberattacks

The Associated Press
SINGAPORE

The president of Interpol says countries and law enforcement agencies must work together to counter rising threats, especially those in cyberspace.

In a wide-ranging speech in Singapore on Tuesday, Meng Hongwei cited the recent outbreak of ransomware WannaCry, which affected hospitals, factories, banks, other industries and government agencies.

Meng is a top Chinese police official. His selection to lead Interpol in November alarmed activists worried about abuses and a lack of transparency within China's legal system. His speech Tuesday at a security congress was one of his first public appearances.

Lyon, France-based Interpol has 190 member nations and has the power to issue "red notices." It's the closest instrument to an international arrest warrant in use today.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos