July 03, 2017 10:46 PM

Trump criticizes Kim Jong Un after latest missile launch

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is criticizing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after that country's latest missile launch, asking, "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

Trump says on Twitter that it's "Hard to believe that South Korea ... and Japan will put up with this much longer."

And he urges North Korea's biggest ally, China, to "put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"

South Korean officials said early Tuesday that North Korea had launched another ballistic missile toward Japan, part of a string of recent test-firings.

The Defense Department says it is working to confirm the initial reporting.

Shortly before Trump's tweets, the White House said he had been briefed on the South Korean report.

