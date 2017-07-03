The Latest: Trump tweets about North Korea missile launch

Army soldiers walk by a TV news program showing a file image of a missile being test-launched by North Korea at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. North Korea on Tuesday launched yet another ballistic missile in the direction of Japan, South Korean officials said, part of a string of recent test-firings as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States. The signs read "The presidential Blue House was briefed immediately after the North Korean missile was fired." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo