Police: Woman killed was shot by husband in Uber vehicle

Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.
KCPQ-TV reports (https://goo.gl/rVCMKq ) 31-year-old Cameron Espitia is being held on $3 million bail for investigation of homicide in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Espitia.
Probable cause documents say an Uber driver told police that the Espitias were arguing in his vehicle. The driver told police he then heard a boom and thought a tire had burst, but he realized Jennifer Espitia had been shot.
Police say the driver kept driving on Cameron Espitia's orders. Eventually, he ordered the driver to pull over, so he dropped him off and called police.
Police say the woman was shot in the head and died at a Seattle hospital.
Police say Espitia told them he was having a bad night and had been drinking.
