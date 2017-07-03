Tiger Woods says he has completed intensive program

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on hole 10th during the 1st round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Woods has checked out of the clinic where he went to get help dealing with pain medications, saying he will "continue to tackle this going forward." The treatment follows the golfer's arrest on a DUI charge after he was found asleep at the wheel in Jupiter, Fla., around 2 a.m. on May 29, 2017. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo