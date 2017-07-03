FILE - In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, talks with fellow lawmakers on the House floor at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Straus says he doesn't want a "suicide" on his hands over a so-called bathroom bill that Gov. Greg Abbott  is ordering lawmakers to revive later this month. LGBT rights groups say efforts to restrict which bathrooms transgender people can use are discriminatory and could elevate the risk of suicides. Backers of the bill say privacy protections are needed.
July 03, 2017 5:52 PM

The Latest: Top Texas leader pushes back on 'suicide' remark

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

The Latest on the Republican speaker of the Texas House of Representatives quoted as saying he didn't want a "suicide" on his hands over a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The driving force in Texas behind a "bathroom bill" is pushing back after the Republican House speaker was quoted as saying he didn't want a "suicide" on his hands over efforts to restrict what restrooms transgender people can use.

A spokeswoman for Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday that "no one wants to see harm to anyone" and said the bill isn't about discrimination. His office was responding to a New Yorker article that quoted House Speaker Joe Straus as saying he didn't want the "suicide of a single Texan on my hands."

Straus for months has railed against a "bathroom bill" and has been blamed by Patrick for sinking the measure.

Straus' comments in the magazine echo concerns raised by LGBT rights groups that such efforts marginalize a group of people who at least one recent survey has shown attempt suicide at a higher-than-average rate.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has asked lawmakers to revive the bill this summer.

