July 03, 2017 4:26 PM

State police lawyers seek dismissals in dispatcher's lawsuit

The Associated Press
SCRANTON, Pa.

Attorneys for state police are seeking dismissal of most of the claims in a lawsuit filed by a dispatcher who was on duty during a fatal 2014 barracks ambush and who alleges that her supervisor raped her earlier and police officials tried covering it up.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2tJQb0r ) reports that police attorneys argue that the lawsuit shouldn't proceed because the defendants have governmental immunity.

The woman alleges that a trooper who supervised her at the Blooming Grove barracks raped and sexually harassed her in 2013 and officials subsequently orchestrated a campaign to keep her quiet.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Keli Neary says state law protects police from suits if their actions are within the scope of their employment. The woman's attorneys say that doesn't apply to egregious conduct.

