July 03, 2017 4:10 PM

Police in Brazil arrest another ally of President Temer

SAO PAULO

Police in Brazil have arrested a close ally of embattled President Michel Temer for alleged obstruction of justice.

Geddel Vieira Lima was Temer's minister for legislative affairs until November, when he was forced to resign after a corruption scandal.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement on Monday that Lima was trying to stop two of his jailed allies from signing plea bargain deals.

Lima has been a close friend of Temer's for decades and left the administration after another minister accused him of influence peddling.

Temer himself is at risk of being suspended from office if Brazil's lower house authorizes a corruption investigation against him.

A full Lower House vote on a possible suspension for Brazil's president is expected to happen until the end of July.

