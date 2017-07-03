FBI vehicle stolen in Chicago found

Authorities say they have found an FBI vehicle that was stolen in Chicago when an agent left it running at gasoline station.
In a statement, Special Agent John Althen said the white 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen early Monday.
Chicago police were able to track down the vehicle late Monday after it was hit with a parking ticket two miles from where it was stolen. It was parked less than a half mile away from the FBI Chicago field office.
Althen says several firearms and tactical gear were in the vehicle when it was stolen.
Authorities said the vehicle's interior wasn't searched when it was found. Instead, officers called for a tow truck to take it to be processed.
Comments