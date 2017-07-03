More Politics News

July 03, 2017 3:06 PM

Wyman: Vote fraud claim 'ludicrous,' refers Trump to website

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

Washington's secretary of state says her office referred President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged 2016 election voter fraud to a publicly available link of voter data but reiterated no private information will be shared with the panel.

Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton. But he has alleged without evidence that up to 5 million people voted illegally.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman said Monday it was "ludicrous on its face" to suggest there was widespread voter fraud across thousands of electoral districts in the United States.

Wyman says names, addresses and dates of birth of registered voters can be accessed by Trump's commission because that information is public. However the Republican Wyman says things like Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, phone numbers or email addresses are private and not releasable.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos