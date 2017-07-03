Public tours of rare white deer herd to begin this fall

Public bus tours to view a rare herd of ghostly white deer at a former World War II Army weapons depot are slated to begin this fall.
The white deer roaming the 7,000-acre Seneca Army Depot in the Finger Lakes have been off-limits to the public for decades, save for glimpses through the surrounding chain-link fence. But the nonprofit Seneca White Deer will offer bus tours starting in October under an agreement with the depot's new owner, Earl Martin.
Seneca White Deer founder Dennis Money said Monday the tours will also tell the history of the depot, built in 1941 and closed in 2000.
The white deer are a genetic quirk that flourished within the Army's 24-mile-long perimeter fence, safe from hunters and predators.
Comments