FILE - In this June 24, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro watching a military parade during Army Day celebrations at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela. Maduro said on his TV show on Sunday, July 2, 2017 that he was hiking salaries 50 percent, bringing workers wages to at least 250,000 bolivars per month, or less than $35 at the black market exchange rate. It's the third wage increase this year as triple-digit inflation erodes workers' savings.
FILE - In this June 24, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro watching a military parade during Army Day celebrations at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela. Maduro said on his TV show on Sunday, July 2, 2017 that he was hiking salaries 50 percent, bringing workers wages to at least 250,000 bolivars per month, or less than $35 at the black market exchange rate. It's the third wage increase this year as triple-digit inflation erodes workers' savings. Fernando Llano, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 24, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro watching a military parade during Army Day celebrations at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela. Maduro said on his TV show on Sunday, July 2, 2017 that he was hiking salaries 50 percent, bringing workers wages to at least 250,000 bolivars per month, or less than $35 at the black market exchange rate. It's the third wage increase this year as triple-digit inflation erodes workers' savings. Fernando Llano, File AP Photo

More Politics News

July 03, 2017 1:45 PM

Venezuelan opposition to hold mock vote on new constitution

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition is seeking to hold a symbolic referendum to give voters the opportunity to reject President Nicolas Maduro's plans to rewrite the constitution.

The plan announced Monday by National Assembly President Julio Borges is an escalation of the opposition's effort to fight Maduro's proposal. He says the vote would be held July 16, which is two weeks before Maduro is asking Venezuelans to go to the polls to choose delegates for a special assembly to overhaul the 1999 constitution.

Three months of protests against Maduro have left at least 80 people dead and hundreds injured or jailed.

Maduro has vowed to present any new constitution for a vote for ratification but the opposition argues that just holding a constitutional assembly requires a popular mandate beforehand.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos