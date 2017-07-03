More Politics News

July 03, 2017 1:41 PM

Maryland official says voting disclosure is barred by law

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Maryland's attorney general says the state is prohibited by law from providing personal information on voters being sought by President Donald Trump's voting commission.

Brian Frosh said in an email Monday that assistant attorneys general representing the State Board of Elections have considered the request over the weekend from the commission.

The lawyers said the requested disclosure is barred by law.

Frosh also said he finds the request repugnant and it is an effort to indulge Trump's "fantasy" that he won the popular vote.

Maryland joins a growing list of statement that will not comply, or only partially comply with the request from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

