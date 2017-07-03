More Politics News

July 03, 2017 1:36 PM

Utah residents weigh in on governor's 50-year water plan

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Utah residents had a chance last week to weigh in on Gov. Gary Herbert's 50-year water-use plan for the state, which drew both praise and criticism from those gathered.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2tyIzOb ) the new long-term state water plan shows Utah officials are still considering an expensive Lake Powell pipeline, which is a controversial project that triggers staunch criticism from some groups.

The document has 11 segments built around key subject areas that include conservation, changing climate, agricultural lands and food production, as well as the role that science and innovation could play in Utah's water future.

The plan is a blueprint to guide the state's water use through the year 2060.

