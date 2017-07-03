Former employee alleges DWD unfairly passed her over for job

A state Department of Children and Families employee says she was unfairly passed over for a job at the state Department of Workforce Development.
Jo Futrell has filed a complaint with the state Employment Relations Commission saying she served as DWD's medical issues coordinator in the agency's Human Resources Bureau until this past March, when she took a similar position with DCF. She reapplied for her old position at DWD in April but was passed over for someone she claimed lacked experience. The documents don't identify who got the job.
She alleged that the hiring supervisor, Ray Mejia, manipulated the process. She also alleged he made chauvinistic, offensive comments and a climate of favoritism exists at DWD.
DWD spokesman John Dipko didn't immediately reply to an email Monday seeking comment.
Comments