Man charged in mass shooting plot in Milwaukee seeks release

FILE - This file photo provided by the Waukesha County Wis.) Sheriff's Department shows Samy Mohamed Hamzeh. Lawyers for Hamzeh, who is charged in a mass shooting plot in downtown Milwaukee in 2016, say their client refused to participate when urged by FBI informants they say harassed their client for months. His lawyers claim entrapment in the case and have asked Hamzeh be released from jail on bail pending his February 2018 trial.