More Politics News

July 03, 2017 1:32 PM

The high life? Couple weds in pot facility to back new laws

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

A groom donned a bud of marijuana in his coat pocket as he and his bride said "I do" inside a Las Vegas facility growing the drug that's newly legal to buy.

Anna Balfe-Taylor says she had to think about it when Mark Balfe-Taylor asked her to marry him inside the grow house but eventually supported it. However, neither of them will be smoking what was in the groom's pocket Saturday, the same day Nevada launched recreational pot sales.

The two were sober and say they plan to stay that way. The couple said a grow house wedding was more about supporting Nevada's new marijuana laws.

Mark Balfe-Taylor says his father was once imprisoned because of a marijuana-related offense, so the issue has always been personal for him.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 1:16

Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos