New Jersey looks to keep casinos open during state shutdown

New Jersey officials are looking for ways to ensure that Atlantic City's casinos can remain open if the state government shutdown extends past Friday.
A 2008 law passed after the state's last government shutdown allowed casinos to remain open for up to seven days of a government shutdown.
But with an impasse that began last week continuing Monday, lawmakers and regulators are looking for ways to make sure the casinos don't have to shut down just as they are regaining momentum after a disastrous three-year period that saw five of the 12 casinos shut down.
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, an Atlantic City-area Democrat, introduced a bill late Friday that would let the casinos stay open throughout a state government shutdown.
