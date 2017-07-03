1 victim in Colorado officer-involved shootings identified

Officials have released the name of a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot by an officer responding to a report of a threatening man near the Colorado State University campus.
The Larimer County coroner's office says Jeremy Holmes of Fort Collins died Saturday night after being shot several times.
The university said Monday that campus police Cpl. Philip Morris fired his weapon in the incident.
Morris was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. He was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.
Officials have not said what precipitated the shooting but did say Holmes had an unspecified weapon.
Holmes' death was one of four officer-involved shooting deaths in Colorado in a 48-hour period that began just before midnight on Thursday.
