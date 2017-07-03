8 more years in prison sought for Spanish princess' husband

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, Inaki Urdangarin, husband to Spain's Princess Cristina, as he leaves a courthouse in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Urdangarin was sentenced earlier 2017 to six years and three months in prison for fraud and tax evasion, and a prosecutor is asking Monday July 3, 2017, for Spain's Supreme Court to increase the sentence handed down to the brother-in-law of King Felipe. Joan Llado, FILE AP Photo