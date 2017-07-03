FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, Inaki Urdangarin, husband to Spain's Princess Cristina, as he leaves a courthouse in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Urdangarin was sentenced earlier 2017 to six years and three months in prison for fraud and tax evasion, and a prosecutor is asking Monday July 3, 2017, for Spain's Supreme Court to increase the sentence handed down to the brother-in-law of King Felipe.
FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, Inaki Urdangarin, husband to Spain's Princess Cristina, as he leaves a courthouse in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Urdangarin was sentenced earlier 2017 to six years and three months in prison for fraud and tax evasion, and a prosecutor is asking Monday July 3, 2017, for Spain's Supreme Court to increase the sentence handed down to the brother-in-law of King Felipe. Joan Llado, FILE AP Photo
July 03, 2017 1:22 PM

8 more years in prison sought for Spanish princess' husband

The Associated Press
MADRID

A prosecutor is asking Spain's Supreme Court to increase the sentence handed down to the brother-in-law of King Felipe by possibly eight years.

Inaki Urdangarin was sentenced earlier this year to six years and three months in prison for fraud and tax evasion. The case centered on accusations that he embezzled about 6 million euros ($7 million) in public funds.

His wife, Princess Cristina, was absolved in the case but ordered to pay a fine.

The state prosecutor appealed the verdict before the Supreme Court and on Monday called for his sentence to be raised to up to 14 years and six months, chiefly for embezzlement.

The 2016 case was the first time a member of Spain's royal family was put on trial since the monarchy was restored in 1975.

