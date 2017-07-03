Disciplinary panel rarely takes action against Idaho judges

In a Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 photo, District Judge Randy Stoker listens to John R.K. Howard's defense attorney Brad Calbo during Howard's sentencing hearing at the courthouse in Twin Falls, Idaho. Earlier this year the Idaho Judicial Council's disciplinary process gained more attention after confirming it had received a verified complaint against Stoker. The complaint was filed following his decision in February to sentence a teen to probation for sexually assaulting a high school football teammate. The Times-News via AP Drew Nash