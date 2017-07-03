Editorials from around Ohio

Examples of recent editorials of interest from Ohio newspapers.
___
The Akron Beacon-Journal, July 2
John Kasich cuts a national profile with his defense of the Medicaid expansion. The governor has delivered sharp criticism of his fellow Republicans in charge of Congress for their plans to all but end the extended health coverage for the poor and vulnerable. Now that same clash is front and center at the Statehouse.
On Friday evening, the governor rightly vetoed a provision that lawmakers included in the new two-year state budget. It freezes enrollment in the expansion starting in July 2018. Those currently on the program, more than 725,000 Ohioans, would remain — unless they rotated off, something that happens often. Lawmakers did add an exception. Those receiving treatment for mental illness and drug addiction could rejoin Medicaid. ... The expansion elevates the lives of those in need. It has succeeded in Ohio. Which explains the governor's veto, and why lawmakers should abandon any bid to override.
Online: http://bit.ly/2uhShBZ
___
The Cleveland Plain Dealer, July 2
We were almost there.
After the recent horrific shooting of a Republican congressman and others at a congressional baseball practice, Democrats and Republicans pledged to reduce the vitriol and show some respect, hoping citizens would follow suit. President Donald Trump weighed in as well, saying we are "strongest when we are unified."
That period of harmony didn't last for them -- or for us. Days after Speaker Paul Ryan declared that "an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us," the country was back in the political boxing ring, swinging away with words like "Crooked H," Trump's Twitter shorthand for Hillary Clinton, and a slew of Democratic attacks mocking Trump.
This Independence Day, a day that celebrates the beginning of a country that declared that equality and freedom would be its cornerstones, all of us must find a better way, a more civil way to talk about politics without turning it into the shoot-out at the OK Corral.
We can begin by dropping the name-calling. And we should do so even though our president is, unfortunately, king of the late-night, one-word Twitter insult.
Online: http://bit.ly/2sj4u80
___
The Youngstown Vindicator, July 1
In its latest callous display of disregard for Ohio consumers, the predatory payday loan industry again has snubbed its nose at reforms and has stonewalled the political process toward that much-needed end.
Such behavior is hardly surprising, however, given the industry's long track record of shrewdly manipulating the system to enrich itself at the expense of hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Ohioans.
For just as long, we've been in the front lines of reform advocates, calling for an end to the industry's nefarious practices of charging stratospherically high interest rates and fees for short-term loans. Those rates weigh in at a jaw-dropping average of 591 percent per annum.
Payday lenders' latest hijinks unfolded last week, when a group of them was scheduled to meet with state legislators working on provisions of the latest pending reform measure in the Ohio General Assembly, House Bill 123. The lenders, however, never showed up, according to the watchdog group Ohioans for Payday Loan Reform.
Of course, it does not take a rocket scientist to understand why they may have chosen to play hooky: The lenders appear to have no interest whatsoever in meaningful reforms at reining in interest rates that cost Ohioans an estimated $205,479 each day.
Given that backdrop, representatives and senators should not waste any additional valuable time trying to court uncooperative lenders for constructive input. It's already past time to schedule public hearings on HB 123 and move the bill toward adoption.
Online: http://bit.ly/2tifXFV
___
The Marietta Times, July 1
Unless you're a professional, fireworks are illegal to set off in both Ohio and West Virginia, with the exception of sparklers and bang-snaps and other very small novelties. We should all make sure to follow the guidelines, not just because it's the law but because our own safety and the safety of others depends on it.
Setting off fireworks illegally not only has a risk of injury but also of property damage, as they can set off fires to houses and other structures. According to a report issued by the National Fire Protection Association in 2016, there were 15,600 fireworks-related fires in the U.S. in 2013, including 1,400 structure fires and 200 vehicle fires. The same reports points out the majority of injuries (28 percent) are caused by sparklers. The vast majority of fireworks injuries are burns, most often to the hands and arms. The injuries can also turn fatal. In 2014, nine people died in the U.S. related to fireworks and two were not the people lighting them, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Read and follow instruction if using any legal firecrackers and use plenty of common sense. Never let children handle fireworks. While we should all have fun this holiday weekend, let's also play it safe.
Online: http://bit.ly/2uCieLL
Comments