July 03, 2017 10:23 AM

Kenya: Policeman detained in probe over alleged extremism

The Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya

A Kenyan court has ordered a police officer detained for 30 days while he is investigated for Facebook posts that are alleged to support Islamic extremism.

Magistrate Miriam Mugure on Monday allowed the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit to hold Waiss Abdulaziz Mohammed.

The officer, who is based in Nairobi and attached to the National Disaster Management Unit, allegedly posted on June 5 that he was going to face death soon. On June 20 he allegedly posted that he was bound to die and kill people.

The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit claims that he posted that he had several opportunities with the al-Shabab extremist group in neighboring Somalia.

Kenya has experienced dozens of attacks by al-Shabab, which has vowed to avenge the presence of Kenyan troops in Somalia.

