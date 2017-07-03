In Europe, Trump may discover if 1st impressions stick

FILE - In this May 26,m 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, accompanied by European Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, talks with President Donald Trump during a family photo with G7 leaders at the Ancient Greek Theater of Taormina in Taormina, Italy. President Donald Trump will learn this week whether he gets a second chance to make a first impression as he returns to Europe and has his first encounter with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo