In this Sunday, July 2, 2017, photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey. Christie is defending his use of the beach, closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word." NJ Advance Media via AP Andrew Mills

July 03, 2017 9:12 AM

Christie defends use of beach closed to public amid shutdown

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Gov. Chris Christie is defending his use of a beach closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word."

The Republican governor was photographed Sunday by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park sitting on a beach chair in sandals and a T-shirt before flying to talk to reporters in Trenton.

Christie tells WTXF-TV in Philadelphia on Monday he had earlier said he planned to be at the state-owned governor's beach house regardless of whether there was a shutdown. He says New Jersey "has beaches for 120 miles" so there are plenty of options for anyone wanting a beach day as the Fourth of July approaches.

When asked about the public outcry about his beach day, he responded, "I'm sorry they're not the governor."

