Regulatory staff: Puget Sound Energy should lower rates

The staff of a state regulator says Puget Sound Energy's request to charge customers more for electricity should be rejected.
The Seattle Times reports ( http://bit.ly/2uAfvSU ) that a recommendation released Friday by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission staff says the commission should require the state's largest utility to lower its rates.
Their findings follow a January request by PSE to increase electricity rates 4.1 percent overall that would have raised $87 million more each year. Instead, the staff suggested that PSE, in the rate period beginning in January, drop those rates 2.2 percent, which would cut yearly revenues by $46 million.
The three-person commission will hold hearings Aug. 29. The commission will consider PSE and staff recommendations, as well as others, and make a decision the second week in December.
