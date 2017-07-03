People walk by a poster advertising U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Krasinski square on July 6, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, July 2, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump has broken with tradition in deciding to visit, Poland, an ex-communist country in Central Europe, before visiting Britain, France or Germany.
July 03, 2017 8:39 AM

Poland wants Trump's vow of protection from Russian activity

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's foreign minister says the government would like visiting President Donald Trump to make assurances this week that the presence U.S. troops in Poland will continue as long as the region's security is threatened by Russia.

Trump is to deliver a speech in Warsaw during a brief visit Thursday. The visit comes before Trump attends a G20 summit in Germany, where he will meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Poland and the region's nations are concerned for their security because of Russia's increased military activity.

Minister Witold Waszczykowski told reporters Monday that Poland would like to hear Trump's assurances that the rotational presence of thousands of U.S. troops in Poland will continue "as long as there is threat."

He said he was less concerned about Trump confirming NATO's mutual defense obligations.

