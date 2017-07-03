More Politics News

July 03, 2017 7:35 AM

UK PM's office scotches rumors of imminent Trump visit

The Associated Press
LONDON

The British government says there are currently no plans for Donald Trump to visit in the coming weeks, after reports the U.S. president is planning a flying visit to the U.K.

British media have reported that Trump might stop at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland after attending a G-20 summit in Germany this week, and before he goes to Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14.

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman, James Slack, told reporters Monday that "I'm not aware of any plans for the president to visit the U.K. in the next few weeks."

Slack also says the invitation of a state visit for Trump, made in January, still stands.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter
Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 2:12

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos