July 03, 2017 4:40 AM

No-confidence motion submitted against Maldives speaker

The Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Opposition parties in the Maldives have submitted a motion signed by a majority of lawmakers seeking to oust the speaker of parliament and wrest control of the legislature.

The opposition said Monday that the motion has gained the support of 45 lawmakers in the 85-member house.

The motion deals a severe blow to President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, whose control over parliament was threatened by a new understanding between the Maldives' former strongman and its first democratically elected president.

A similar opposition bid to oust the speaker was thwarted in March when the government defeated it by 48 votes, with none opposing. At the time, opposition lawmakers were either evicted or walked out from a vote on ousting the speaker following a dispute over problems with the electronic voting system.

