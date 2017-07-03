More Politics News

July 03, 2017 4:21 AM

Police: Woman killed in possible domestic violence incident

The Associated Press
MIAMI

A woman was killed in a shooting that police say may be domestic violence-related.

The Miami Herald reports a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday. Authorities say the woman suffered several gunshot wounds and died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami police spokesman Christopher Bess says police are searching for a male suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle.

Detectives are treating the killing as a possible domestic violence-related shooting. Bess would not confirm if the suspect was in a romantic relationship with the victim.

