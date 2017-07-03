AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, members of the Demosisto political party and other pro-democracy activists are silhouetted by the sunset as they climb on a giant flower statue bequeathed by Beijing in 1997 in Golden Bauhinia Square, Hong Kong. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo