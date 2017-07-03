In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, members of the Demosisto political party and other pro-democracy activists are silhouetted by the sunset as they climb on a giant flower statue bequeathed by Beijing in 1997 in Golden Bauhinia Square, Hong Kong. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate.
In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, members of the Demosisto political party and other pro-democracy activists are silhouetted by the sunset as they climb on a giant flower statue bequeathed by Beijing in 1997 in Golden Bauhinia Square, Hong Kong. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo
In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, members of the Demosisto political party and other pro-democracy activists are silhouetted by the sunset as they climb on a giant flower statue bequeathed by Beijing in 1997 in Golden Bauhinia Square, Hong Kong. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. But many people in the former British colony are not in the mood to celebrate. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo

More Politics News

July 03, 2017 2:09 AM

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping administered the oath to Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam as China marked 20 years since the city became a semi-autonomous region after its handover from Britain in 1997. Pro-democracy demonstrators protested in Hong Kong in the days leading up to the anniversary.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte looked through the scope of a Chinese-made sniper rifle during a presentation of weapons as part of a military aid package from China.

Muslims lined the street in Jakarta, Indonesia, as they performed Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

A North Korean taekwondo demonstration team performed at the World Taekwondo Headquarters in Seoul ahead of the World Taekwondo Championships held from June 24 to June 30.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter
Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 2:12

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos