More Politics News

July 03, 2017 1:40 AM

New task force on homeless faces challenge of high rents

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

The mayor of Dover, Delaware, will soon name a task force to help the city's homeless population.

But The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the task force will have a daunting challenge ahead. One problem is the limited housing stock and the difficulty in finding affordable places to live.

A recent report that studied homelessness in the capital city found that apartments are often too expensive for the working class. Their rents range from $750 to $900 a month.

A worker making minimum wage has a monthly income of about $1,350. That means an affordable rent is just over $400.

Between 300 and 400 adults in the Dover area are believed to be homeless.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter
Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 2:12

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos