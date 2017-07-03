Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, looks up towards the video boards during the overtime session at the state Capitol, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff.
July 03, 2017 1:08 AM

Lawmakers return to Capitol after voting to raise taxes

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois lawmakers are back to work after a dramatic vote in the House Sunday to increase income taxes by 32 percent.

Attention turns to the Senate Monday as the budget measures the House endorsed move to that chamber for approval. The tax legislation increases the personal income tax rate from 3.75 percent to just under 5 percent. Corporations would pay 7 percent instead of 5.25 percent.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner already promised to veto it.

Also moving to the Senate is a $36 billion spending plan the House OK'd Sunday. It's about $1 billion less than the spending outline the Senate passed in May.

The House turns its attention to other matters such as a Senate plan to borrow billions of dollars to pay down overdue bills.

