July 03, 2017 12:04 AM

State seeks input on data broker regulation

The Associated Press
MONPELIER, Vt.

Vermont officials want to hear from the public on whether, or how, to regulate the data broker industry.

Lawmakers passed legislation last month requiring the attorney general and the Department of Financial Regulation to develop recommendations on an appropriate definition of the term "data broker", to what extend the industry should be regulated and how consumers can be protected. In general, data broking refers to collecting information from a variety of sources and then selling it to advertisers and others.

Officials are seeking public input at two meetings this month, on July 25 and July 26. Written comments will be accepted until Aug. 11.

