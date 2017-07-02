More Politics News

July 02, 2017 11:37 PM

Trump speaks with Gulf state leaders, urges unity

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has spoken separately with several leaders of nations in the Persian Gulf region and addressed ongoing disputes between Qatar and some of its Arab neighbors.

The White House says Trump urged unity and reiterated the importance of stopping terrorist financing and discrediting extremist ideology.

Trump spoke Sunday night with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, and Emir Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar.

The White House says Trump underscored that unity in the region is critical to accomplishing the Riyadh Summit's goals of defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability.

A group of Arab nations has accused Qatar of supporting Muslim extremists, among other things.

