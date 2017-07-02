Delaware lawmakers reach tentative budget accord

After failing to agree on a budget by the time the new fiscal year started Saturday, Delaware lawmakers have reached a tentative accord on a $4 billion spending plan based on higher taxes on home sales, alcohol and tobacco.
During an extraordinary session Sunday called by Democratic Gov. John Carney, legislative leaders agreed to raise the state's real estate transfer tax from 3 percent to 4 percent. Democratic and Republican leaders also tentatively agreed to hike taxes on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.
Based on the revenue agreement, the legislature's budget committee reconvened and voted to rescind about $29 million in spending cuts it had previously approved. The committee also agreed to restore $37 million in funding for a grants package for volunteer fire companies, nonprofit organizations and community groups.
