The Latest: Christie taking state chopper to Island Beach

A sign hangs from a barricade at the entrance to Liberty State Park, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Jersey City., N.J. Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature are set to return to work to try to resolve the state's first government shutdown since 2006 and the first under Christie. The Republican governor and the Democrat-led Legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. Remaining open under the shutdown will be New Jersey Transit, state prisons, the state police, state hospitals and treatment centers as well as casinos, race tracks and the lottery.
A sign hangs from a barricade at the entrance to Liberty State Park, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Jersey City., N.J. Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature are set to return to work to try to resolve the state's first government shutdown since 2006 and the first under Christie. The Republican governor and the Democrat-led Legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. Remaining open under the shutdown will be New Jersey Transit, state prisons, the state police, state hospitals and treatment centers as well as casinos, race tracks and the lottery. Julio Cortez AP Photo
A sign hangs from a barricade at the entrance to Liberty State Park, which remains closed due to the New Jersey government shutdown, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Jersey City., N.J. Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature are set to return to work to try to resolve the state's first government shutdown since 2006 and the first under Christie. The Republican governor and the Democrat-led Legislature failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline at midnight Friday. Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. Remaining open under the shutdown will be New Jersey Transit, state prisons, the state police, state hospitals and treatment centers as well as casinos, race tracks and the lottery. Julio Cortez AP Photo

More Politics News

July 02, 2017 4:37 PM

The Latest: Christie taking state chopper to Island Beach

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

The Latest on New Jersey's government shutdown (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Gov. Chris Christie says he's using a state helicopter to travel to and from the governor's residence at the state park where his family is staying amid a government shutdown.

Speaking Sunday at a news conference, Christie said he flew Saturday from Trenton to Island Beach State Park and then went back to the capital Sunday. The Republican governor plans to fly back to the park after working Sunday because that's where his family is.

Christie says he's ready to reopen the state government that shutdown after he and lawmakers in the Democratic-led Legislature failed to enact a budget Friday.

Christie said he would sign a Democratic-preferred budget as long as he gets the bill he wants to overhaul the state's largest health insurer.

___

12:30 a.m.

New Jersey's government shutdown is dragging on without a resolution to the stalemate between Republican Gov. Chris Christie and Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto.

And the state is beginning to feel the sting of shuttered services.

Christie ordered the Democrat-led Legislature to return Sunday to consider a path around the impasse

At issue is Christie's proposal to overhaul the state's largest health insurer. Democrats are splintered, with Prieto opposed to the plan, but Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney behind it.

Christie ordered the shutdown of nonessential state services, like parks and motor vehicle offices, Friday after he and lawmakers failed to agree on terms to enact a $34.7 billion budget.

The public is shut out of state parks and turned away from motor vehicle agencies. State workers have been furloughed.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 2:12

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets
Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos